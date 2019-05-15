Uhuru told to walk the talk on graft

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been urged to act against corrupt individuals or stop talking about the war on corruption.

Baringo Central MP Joshua Kandie said Kenyans are tired of worthless lectures on the fight against corruption yet some few individuals are busy looting public coffers.

“What is the point of giving people false hope yet not a single individual has ever been arrested and forced to return the looted money?” he said on Tuesday.

Kandie addressed journalists when he gave out cheques for Sh7 million for construction of classrooms in three schools in Baringo Central.

Uhuru should order immediate investigation, arrest and prosecution of the culprits, he said.

“It doesn’t matter who one is in society. If you have been named [as having taken] something that does not belong to you then automatically you are a thief,” he said.

The legislator criticised politicians who dish out cash and promise voters heaven during campaigns, then vanish until the next elections.

“We are still human beings living in this world and we should aspire to tell each other the truth. I am a supporter of 21st Century politics and I work hard to deliver the little promises I make. Don’t ever expect me to do a project that I can’t afford,” Kandie said.

He said he is committed to using CDF cash to improve education, health and infrastructure.

“I am targeting that by 2022 I will have modernised over 80 per cent of the schools and have over 90 per cent of my people have access to clean water. That will only be possible with proper management of resources,” Kandie said.

He urged the public and stakeholders to support his work.

Edited by O. Owino