Former MP Lempurkel's incitement case adjourned again

The incitement case against former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel was adjourned again on Tuesday to July 17.

The move followed the failure by the Kibera law court to sit when the matter came up for hearing.

Lempurkel is facing incitement charges for his utterances during an ODM rally in Maralal in 2016.

The case was transferred to Nairobi from Nanyuki.

The former MP was released on a Sh100,000 bail by Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani. He was offered an alternative bond of Sh300,000.