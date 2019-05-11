DEVELOPMENT

Government to set up new KMTC campus in Cherangany

Some Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) students’ at Kabarnet campus in Baringo County. /JOSEPH KANGOGO
A second Kenya Medical Training College campus will soon be opened in Cherangany sub-county, Trans Nzoia County.

Learning will commence in March next year, KMTC chairman David Muthoga said during a tour of the 15-acre site in the company of among others area MP  Joshua Kuttuny on Thursday.

The first KMTC campus in Trans Nzoia was established in Kitale town five years ago.

 

Muthoga said if all resources are available, the college will commence teaching in March next year.

Kuttuny said apart from training more nurses and other health personnel residents will benefit in other ways. 

“After the establishment of the college, the surrounding community will get employment because some of them will work at the college while others will supply farm produce,” he said.

Some Cherangany residents have taken to social media with appreciation.

Duncan Chenei on Cherangany Live Updates said, “My take on the establishment of KMTC is that many of our youths will benefit from the project.”

Mwalimu Imbai on Inform Trans Nzoia said, “Congratulations Mheshimiwa. That is the way to go.”

(Edited by O. Owino)

by NICHOLAS WAMALWA Correspondent, Trans Nzoia
Rift Valley
11 May 2019 - 00:00

