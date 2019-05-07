Buzeki leapt into fire by leaving Jubilee — Kositany

Businessman Bundotich Kiprop, popularly known as Buzeki, has committed "political suicide" by quitting Jubilee, DP William Ruto’s allies have said.

Soy MP Caleb Kositany said on Monday that Buzeki would fail in Rift Valley politics if he does not toe the Deputy President's line.

“We forgive him because he is learning politics. In fact, he will learn the hard way because he has jumped into the fire and is busy burning up politically,” Kositany said.

Tycoon Buzeki, who had been a close ally of the Deputy President, on Saturday said that after wide consultations he decided there's no future in Jubilee.

He is in talks with former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto about possibly taking over Rutto's Chama Cha Mashinani party to use as his own political vehicle. Sources have said he plans to run for Uasin Gishu governor.

“It’s true we have disembarked from Jubilee and we are now looking forward to a new political future,” Buzeki said in Eldoret.

He accused DP Ruto and his allies of interfering with party nominations in the last polls. He said elements close to the DP are determined to keep on "forcing candidates on the electorate".

He named Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Kositany and Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet as having pledged to keep frustrating him in Jubilee.

Kositany and Murkomen dismissed Buzeki.

“We have better things to do than discuss or scheme against someone who is running himself irrelevant and wants to blame other people,” the Soy MP said.

He said patience is important in politics and Buzeki had "shot himself in the foot" by quitting Jubilee and blaming the DP and other Rift Valley leaders.

Buzeki said, “Farouk and his team have in the past gone public on this [blocking Buzeki] and my supporters now believe we will not have fair play in Jubilee. We would rather think ahead."

Farouk told the Star he had "no time to talk about nonsense".

Buzeki has met Rutto over the past few weeks, hoping to join or take over CCM.

“We will reveal our game plan at the right time,” Buzeki said of a CCM bid.

Kositany said the CCM move would "flop terribly".

“He will keep jumping here and there as he learns politics but we are focused. Jubilee has no shortage of people in Uasin Gishu,” he said.

Buzeki ran for Uasin Gishu governor in 2017. He lost the Jubilee ticket to Jackson Mandago. Then he ran as an independent and lost by 40,000 votes.

