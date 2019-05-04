Baringo MCAs remove 'foreign' clerk amid fist fights

Baringo MCAs have passed a motion to sack the county assembly clerk Joseph Koech.

Fistfights ruled the air after 25 against 18 voted to support the motion, tabled by Koloa MCA Solomon Makal.

The heated debate, which started around 2pm, lasted for 11 hours until midnight.

“We gave him (Koech) humble time through an 11-member select committee to explain himself over many ethical issues but he proved adamant by not turning up,” committee chairman Joseph Ole’ Barsalach (Ilchamus ward) said.

But Tenges ward MCA Silas Tochim, Nelson Lotela (Silale), Reuben Chepsongol (Bartabwa), Joel Kipchew (Kabartonjo-Ossen), nominated MCAs Francis Kibai, Betty Birchoko and Safina Chelagat defended the embattled clerk saying he was not fairly given time to explain himself even after excusing himself on medical grounds.

Koech, who comes from Nandi county, took office in 2013 and is battling court cases related to abuse of office.

His supporters said the assembly would suffer if Koech challenges the MCAs' decision in court and wins.

“I foresee a court battle thereafter which might put this house in an awkward situation” Tochim said.

Koech, who was put on compulsory leave last month by the assembly’s public service board, declined to appear before the house select committee at the Kenya School of Government-Kabarnet on Monday.