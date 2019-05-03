MCAs query suitability of Mandago's town board nominees

MCAs in Uasin Gishu have faulted Governor Jackson Mandago for nominating people of "questionable integrity" to the Eldoret Municipal Board.

The board is expected to manage the town and help to upgrade facilities for the service of residents.

The nine Mandago nominees are being vetted by MCAs. The ward representatives are concerned that some nominees are of questionable character, including perpetrating tribalism in the town.

The vetting started on Tuesday and ends today. The MCAs are expected to table a report in the assembly on Tuesday. By yesterday six nominees had been vetted. The vetting panel is being chaired by MCA Nicolas Tallam.

“We will table our report about them and the assembly will decide,” Tallam said.

The nominees are Walter Keya of the Jua Kali Uasin Gishu Association, Geoffrey Kirui (Uasin Gishu Urban Forum), Winny Chelagat (Kenya Private Sector Association), Richard Omunyala (Kenya Alliance of Residents Association) and Dr Job Kipkurgat Ngetich (Association of Professional Societies in East Africa).

The others are Evelyn Mitei, Julius Kitur, Peter Mwangi and Beatrice Githui.

The MCAs argued that the majority of the nominees were not qualified to manage the affairs of the town.

“One of those nominated has a questionable past in relation to the post-election violence. We wonder how such a person can serve people in Eldoret with such a bad record,” MCA Peter Chomba of Huruma said.

MCAs Chomba and Francis Muya (Langas) were not convinced of nominee Kitur's suitability to serve residents of the cosmopolitan town with fairness. Kitur has in the past vied for Turbo parliamentary seat.

MCA Gibert Tenai questioned the names in Kitur's academic and birth certificates.

Eldoret is one of the towns listed to be upgraded to city status. The town has received Sh2 billion from the French government to upgrade health and sanitation facilities. The projects include the construction of 112km sewer line in the town.