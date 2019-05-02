10 witnesses lined up to testify against Kinuthia in Ivy's murder

Police have lined up 10 witnesses against Naftali Kinuthia in the murder of Moi University medical student Ivy Wangechi.

Those to testify include boda boda riders and workers at the Moi Referral Hospital. Others are his parents, those of Wangechi and friends.

The hearing of the case is set to start on May 10. Kinuthia will remain in custody after the court declined to release him on bond.

Kinuthia is accused of murdering Wangechi on April 9 along the road passing near the referral hospital in Eldoret town.

Kinuthia armed with an axe and a knife attacked Wangechi on a road passing outside the Moi Referral Hospital as she was returning to her hostel from the hospital, where she had been on duty.

He allegedly hacked her several times and efforts by boda boda riders to save Wangechi failed because he threatened them with the axe. He was later beaten up by a mob.

Kinuthia on Tuesday was charged before the High Court in Eldoret. He pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Eldoret High Court judge Stephen Githinji. Kinuthia is accused of murdering Wangechi on April 9 in Eldoret town.

On Tuesday, the prosecution tabled results of medical tests, indicating that Njoroge was fit for trial after undergoing mental assessment.

An application by the family of Wangechi, through lawyer Violet Nyakima, to have the case heard in Nairobi was rejected by the court.

“The incident happened here in Eldoret and most witnesses are within the same area,” Justice Githinji ruled.

Kinuthia's lawyer, Mbiu Kamau, also applied for his release on bond, saying he will be appear in court as directed. "My client will not in any way corrupt the process on hearing of the case and will not abscond," the lawyer said.

But the court rejected the application to release the suspect on bond.

Another application by Kinuthia’s family for the release of the vehicle he used was also rejected. The judge said it is part of the evidence in the case.