Three wanted over land sales in Trans Mara

Security agencies in Narok are hunting three people suspected of illegal land sales in Angata Baragoi, Trans Mara West subcounty.

The three, including a headteacher and a former civic leader, are said to be armed.

They went into hiding over the weekend after the government ordered their arrest.

Deputy county commissioner Mohammed Noor on Tuesday said those involved are former councillor Chelule Ruto, a Bomet public primary headteacher Simon Ngetich and resident Joseph Bet.

The group are said to have been promising to allocate parcels to buyers.

"We have been receiving credible intelligence that these people are charging between Sh1,000 and Sh1,500 as a registration fee," Noor said.

The public should be aware of them and know that the issue of this land is in court, he said. Three communities are laying claim to the land and it is not available for sale," he said.

Sporadic skirmishes have occurred among Kalenjin, Kuria and Maasai residents, all claiming ancestral ownership of the Angata Baragoi land.

Noor said the trio should surrender or risk facing the full force of the law.

"We are on their trail and will soon catch up with them," Noor told journalists in Kilgoris.

On Sunday the trio attempted to block security officers trying to flush out illegal settlers from the contested 60,000 acres.

"They were confronting police with arrows and there were shots, possibly from the illegal gun in the hands of the civic leader," he said.

The group has been targeting land where owners have moved to towns because of insecurity.

Over the weekend, more than 160 houses illegally set up were demolished by security units as the government stepped up efforts to secure the land from further encroachment.

Noor said the move is aimed at forestalling violence ahead of the court ruling on the land dispute.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)