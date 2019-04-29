Sh9bn Muruny-Siyoi Dam faces further delays as contractor suspends work

The construction of Muruny-Siyoi Dam in West Pokot could be delayed further after the contractor suspended works citing payment delays.

The project started in March 2015 and was expected to be completed by March last year after 36 months.

Senior resident engineer overseeing the works Gideon Onyuka on Sunday said no work has been going on since the beginning of April.

He spoke when the County Development Implementation Coordination Committee visited the site at Kabichbich.

Onyuka said it was the third time the contractor had suspended the work, saying he has not been paid since March last year. He warned the government risk paying more for the project because of delays.

He said the contractor has been paid Sh2.7 billion with the work 68 per cent complete. The contractor wants Sh660 million, a payment he says has not been honoured.

"So far about 68% of the work is done and the contractor is requesting to be paid Sh660 million for work to resume," Onyuka said.