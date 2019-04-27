THREE OTHERS AT LARGE

Police arrest suspect who torched assisant chief's house

Chemotwo, 41, is also accused of leading cattle raids in the troubled West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet border

In Summary

• The suspect has been leading raids along West Pokot Marakwet border.

• The suspect together with others also burnt houses belonging o peace actors.

Handcuffs
Handcuffs

A man suspected to have been involved in the torching of chief's house in West Pokot has been arrested.

Toporeng Chemotwo, 41, is also accused of leading cattle raids along the troubled border between West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet.

Police said he collaborated with criminals who torched the house of  Kamelei assistant chief.

Pokot South deputy county commissioner Fredrick Kimanga said Chemotwo was being held at the Kapenguria police station.

He said the suspect was also involved in an attack in which five houses belonging security peace committee members were set ablaze at the Kamelei anti-stock theft camp. There was a heavy exchange of fire during the attack before the attackers were repulsed.

Kimanga said the criminals stole cows and sheep from Kamelei and Kapushen villages.

"The suspect has been leading raids. The other three managed to escape into Kamulegon thickets where they went and came back in a troupe. They stole the livestock," Kimanga said.

[VIDEO] Tension on Marakwet-Pokot border after 250 houses razed

Tension is high on the border of West Pokot and Elegeyo Marakwet counties with 2,000 residents fleeing their homes following rising cases of cattle ...
Counties
1 year ago

"The suspect at one time purported to have abandoned cattle theft but he was just pretending. They decided to burn the houses, claiming the chief and elders had betrayed them. The chiefs have been on the fore front in advocating for peace."

Kimanga said more police officers have been deployed in the area.

"We sent a contingent of police officer's for reinforcement and the situation has been contained. We have also launched a search for the attackers," Kimanga said.

Edited by P. Obuya

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER
Rift Valley
27 April 2019 - 00:00

