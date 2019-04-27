Police arrest suspect who torched assisant chief's house

A man suspected to have been involved in the torching of chief's house in West Pokot has been arrested.

Toporeng Chemotwo, 41, is also accused of leading cattle raids along the troubled border between West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet.

Police said he collaborated with criminals who torched the house of Kamelei assistant chief.

Pokot South deputy county commissioner Fredrick Kimanga said Chemotwo was being held at the Kapenguria police station.

He said the suspect was also involved in an attack in which five houses belonging security peace committee members were set ablaze at the Kamelei anti-stock theft camp. There was a heavy exchange of fire during the attack before the attackers were repulsed.

Kimanga said the criminals stole cows and sheep from Kamelei and Kapushen villages.

"The suspect has been leading raids. The other three managed to escape into Kamulegon thickets where they went and came back in a troupe. They stole the livestock," Kimanga said.