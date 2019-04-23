Anti-FGM activist denies curses caused her car to roll five times

A Kajiado anti-FGM activist Dorcus Parit has denied her vehicle rolled five times because of curses from elders and womenfolk.

Parit last week led police officers in rescuing an 11-year-old girl who was allegedly married off to a 50-year-old man in Kajiado East.

They stormed Emarti village on Wednesday and took away the girl amid curses from elders and women. Parit said her only sin was to take away someone's "wife."

Parit's vehicle, a Toyota Prado, rolled five times on its way from Emarti village to Duka Moja as the driver attempted to avoid running over a herd of antelopes at Emukutan plains.

The vehicle had five occupants including the driver Jackson Kioko. Kioko, Parit and her two aides remained stuck in their seats. But the minor was thrown out of the vehicle. Parit said she suspected the girl had unbuckled.

Before the accident, Parit had called her team to prayer at Kimana town in Kajiado South. Before them was a long torturous journey across the Kajiado plains. There is no tarmac road in the area.

Because they had one of the toughest off-road vehicle, Parit chose to take a shorter route that would take them through Mashuuru town, Emukutan plains and finally to Duka Moja on the Emali-Loitokitok road.

They started their journey at about 7 pm, and moved swiftly through Mashuuru town before the accident happened.

Behind them was former Imbirrikani/Eselenkei MCA, Sayianka ole Kosei.

Kosei took all the five occupants in the Prado and headed for Loitokitok Subcounty Hospital, some 120kms away. Midway through the journey, Kosei's car developed mechanical problems at Imbirrikani area.

Parit, weak after the accident, called her husband evangelist John Parit for rescue.

He arrived and took all the accident survivors to hospital. All the patients were stabilised. The doctors did not stitch the girl saying her gushing wound was believed to have sand and glass particles.

Medical superintended Philemon Too told Kajiado county director of medical services Ezekiel Kapkoni that he could not stitch the minor’s wound because it could have been risky because it had not been properly cleaned.

Too, however, could not explain how the minor stayed at the hospital for four days without proper medical management.

The guardians of the minor were on Sunday night forced to take her to Kijabe Mission Hospital for specialised treatment.

On Monday, Parit refused to connect the curses from Emarti women with the accident.

“I totally cannot believe in human curses so long as I'm doing the right thing in the eyes of Jesus Christ,” Parit told the Star on phone from Kijabe Mission Hospital, where she said they were “beautifully” received by doctors and nurses.

