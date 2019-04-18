PROMOTING CO-EXISTENCE

Lonyangapuo gives three motorcycles for peace efforts

Peacebuilders will engage elders and youths to end inter-communal strife

In Summary

• Motorbikes will help movement of peace actors and elders to preach peace along volatile border.

• They will be stationed at Samplomoi, Akiriamet and Akulo

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo has given three motorcycles to peace actors on the Pokot-Turkana-Marakwet border.

He said yesterday at Lomut the bikes will help peace actors move along the border.

Peace actors and elders are always ready to help in preventing conflicts along the border before they spiral out of control, he said.

“The motorbikes will aid the elders in movement along the border to ensure that the communities live in peace,” he said.

The bikes will be stationed at Samplomoi, Akiriamet and Akulo along the border.

The county boss asked the government through the Ministry of Interior to improve security in the area.

“Former Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet had promised to issue motorbikes to elders along the border to help them in movement while negotiating for peace.  The government should honour the promise,” he said.

Fear after armed raiders shoot dead two pupils in West Pokot

Armed raiders on Friday shot dead two pupils and seriously injured one man during an ambush targeting Marakwet East locals.The two children, both ...
News
1 year ago

Sigor MP Peter Lochakapong asked the peace actors to use the motorbikes to help solve conflicts.

“Let’s use these bikes to facilitate your movement to make sure that you talk to youths before they engage in any raid,” he said.

Lochakapong asked Turkana and Pokot communities not to engage in conflict but live in peace.

by MARYANN CHAI Correspondent, West Pokot
Rift Valley
18 April 2019 - 00:00

