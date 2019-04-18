Lonyangapuo gives three motorcycles for peace efforts

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo has given three motorcycles to peace actors on the Pokot-Turkana-Marakwet border.

He said yesterday at Lomut the bikes will help peace actors move along the border.

Peace actors and elders are always ready to help in preventing conflicts along the border before they spiral out of control, he said.

“The motorbikes will aid the elders in movement along the border to ensure that the communities live in peace,” he said.

The bikes will be stationed at Samplomoi, Akiriamet and Akulo along the border.

The county boss asked the government through the Ministry of Interior to improve security in the area.

“Former Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet had promised to issue motorbikes to elders along the border to help them in movement while negotiating for peace. The government should honour the promise,” he said.