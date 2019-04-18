Equipment lies idle at Kapenguria hospitals

• Kapenguria County Referral Hospital unable to install renal equipment due to lack of space.
• Patients in need of dialysis are referred to Moi Teaching and Referal Hospital in Eldoret
Medical equipment procured by the national government for Kapenguria Level 5 and Kacheliba Level 4 hospitals are still lying idle due to lack of space and power.
The national government wanted to bringing specialised health services closer to wananchi but the plan has failed.
Kapenguria County Referral Hospital medical superintendent Jotham Mukhola said the hospital has unable to install renal equipment for Kapenguria hospital due to lack of space.
Mukhola said the equipment has been in stores for about four years waiting for the completion of the renal building under construction by the county government.
He addressed the county development implementation committee meeting chaired by the county commissioner Apollo Okello yesterday.
The medic said patients in need of dialysis are referred to Moi Teaching and Referal Hospital in Eldoret.
“The hospital received dialysis chairs, dialysis beds, suction machine, vital sign monitors, oxygen concentrators, drug trolley and five dialysis machines among others about four years ago for renal unit but we hope they will be installed soon,” he said.
The X-ray machines for Kapenguria and Kacheliba hospitals are not working as they require power upgrading.
“General X-ray machines are not working. For Kapenguria, it requires more than 150KVA and one for Kacheliba requires about 130KVA which is not available in the department. The process is underway for upgrading the power by Kenya Power and Lighting company,”he said.
Mukhola said other equipment supplied by the national government has been installed and working properly and in use.