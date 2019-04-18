Equipment lies idle at Kapenguria hospitals

Medical equipment procured by the national government for Kapenguria Level 5 and Kacheliba Level 4 hospitals are still lying idle due to lack of space and power.

The national government wanted to bringing specialised health services closer to wananchi but the plan has failed.

Kapenguria County Referral Hospital medical superintendent Jotham Mukhola said the hospital has unable to install renal equipment for Kapenguria hospital due to lack of space.

Mukhola said the equipment has been in stores for about four years waiting for the completion of the renal building under construction by the county government.

He addressed the county development implementation committee meeting chaired by the county commissioner Apollo Okello yesterday.

The medic said patients in need of dialysis are referred to Moi Teaching and Referal Hospital in Eldoret.