Laikipia signs deal to build 2,000 houses set to start in Laikipia

The Laikipia government will build 2,000 affordable houses for Sh4 billion, Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has said.

The first batch will be ready for occupation by the end of the year. They will be put up in major towns such as Nanyuki, Nyahururu, Rumuriti and Wiyumiririe, he said.

Muriithi spoke on Friday after signing an agreement with officials of the National Housing Corporation, which will carry out the project.

He said the county has identified land for the project and construction will begin immediately.

He said low-cost units will be sold for Sh2 million, while those targeted at the middle class will go for Sh5 million to Sh7 million.

“We have approached several financial institutions such as saccos to provide mortgage facilities to enable those willing to purchase the houses do so,” Muriithi said.

He said demand for decent housing in Nanyuki town is high due to the huge population of working-class citizens and military formations. Muriithi said he was optimistic the units would attract buyers once complete.

NHC managing director Andrew Saisi said the corporation will build quality houses that would be sold at affordable prices.

“The corporation has taken the driving seat in realising the Big Four agenda, which targets development of 10,000 housing units annually to address the huge housing shortage in Kenya,” he said.

Saisi his NHC had previously developed various projects in collaboration with the defunct local governments in the county.

“We have developed over 1,000 housing units in Laikipia under the rental, mortgage, site and service and tenant purchase programmes in Nanyuki, Rumuruti, Ng’arua and Nyahururu,” the MD said.

Saisi said the NHC will seek partnerships with the national and county governments to mobilise resources towards delivery of housing for low and middle-income earners.

“We will use our internal capacity and forge partnerships that will lead to the development of affordable and decent housing across the county. Already, the corporation has signed MoUs with Migori to build 100 units and another 200 units in Nyandarua at a total cost of Sh900 million,” he said.