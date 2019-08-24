WAIT FOR BBI REPORT

Wanga tells Nyanza counties to reject Punguza Mizigo

Wanga says the bill will disadvantage women countrywide by scrapping the woman representative position

In Summary

• Homa Bay MP says having only two MPs in a constituency, as bill proposes, is not enough. 

• She urges Kenyans to support handshake 'as it has led to economic growth in the country'. 

by ROBERT OMOLLO
Nyanza
24 August 2019 - 00:00
Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga
'NOT BACKED BY WOMEN': Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga
Image: FILE

Homa Bay woman representative Gladys Wanga has urged county assemblies in Nyanza to reject the Punguza Mizigo Bill. 

The six counties include Kisii, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Nyamira, Siaya and Migori.

She argued that the bill will lead to the scrapping of many constituencies and disadvantage women in the country.

The woman representative said the only two MPs in a county, as proposed in the bill, are inefficient.

“The bill is not aimed to lower the burden but to reduce the number of women in representation. I appeal to counties in the region to reject it in totality,” Wanga said. 

She spoke on Thursday when she unveiled a Sh5 million bus for New Life SDA church under Kenya Lake Conference in Kendu Bay town.

The bus was bought through the support of Wanga, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and the church.

Wanga said many women don’t support the bill. 

“For example here in Homa Bay, we will only have two constituencies which will not serve the public well in terms of allocation of resources and other aspects,” she said.

The MP, who led Nasa campaigns across the six counties in 2017, urged MCAs to wait for the recommendations of the Building Bridges Initiative task force.

Kenya needs a referendum next year, she said.

The MP urged Kenyans to support the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga saying it has led to economic growth in the country.

“We already a have a port in Kisumu, others are going to be constructed here in Mbita and Homa Bay towns. Even the bus we bought resulted from the handshake,” Wanga said.

Edited by Wamochie

More:

Kenya's medicine is in BBI, not Punguza Mizigo

Punguza Mizigo Bill drafters are counting to ride on populist provisions to victory.
News
6 days ago

Ignore faulty Punguza Mizigo, wait for BBI - Raila's party

The option for Kenyans is to accept it or reject Punguza Mzigo initiative wholesomely.
News
4 weeks ago

Coast must reject Punguza Mizigo Bill, says MP Baya

Says Punguza Mzigo bill has not provided ways of fixing historical land injustices.
Counties
3 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ROBERT OMOLLO
Nyanza
24 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Night runners told to stop operations during census
    9h ago Nyanza

  2. Couple starts to repay Sh1bn obtained falsely from public
    6mo ago Central

  3. Meru traders clash with cops over new potato rule
    1w ago Eastern

  4. Ruto fails humility test, can't succeed Uhuru - Kamanda
    3d ago Central

  5. Youngest MP told to marry
    1d ago Eastern

Latest Videos