Wanga tells Nyanza counties to reject Punguza Mizigo

Homa Bay woman representative Gladys Wanga has urged county assemblies in Nyanza to reject the Punguza Mizigo Bill.

The six counties include Kisii, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Nyamira, Siaya and Migori.

She argued that the bill will lead to the scrapping of many constituencies and disadvantage women in the country.

The woman representative said the only two MPs in a county, as proposed in the bill, are inefficient.

“The bill is not aimed to lower the burden but to reduce the number of women in representation. I appeal to counties in the region to reject it in totality,” Wanga said.

She spoke on Thursday when she unveiled a Sh5 million bus for New Life SDA church under Kenya Lake Conference in Kendu Bay town.

The bus was bought through the support of Wanga, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and the church.

Wanga said many women don’t support the bill.

“For example here in Homa Bay, we will only have two constituencies which will not serve the public well in terms of allocation of resources and other aspects,” she said.

The MP, who led Nasa campaigns across the six counties in 2017, urged MCAs to wait for the recommendations of the Building Bridges Initiative task force.

Kenya needs a referendum next year, she said.

The MP urged Kenyans to support the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga saying it has led to economic growth in the country.

“We already a have a port in Kisumu, others are going to be constructed here in Mbita and Homa Bay towns. Even the bus we bought resulted from the handshake,” Wanga said.

