Ndhiwa farmer jailed for life for defiling girl, 5

A Homa Bay farmer will serve a life sentence for defiling a five-year-old girl.

Paul Juma Rwaka, 25, appeared before a Ndhiwa court where he was found guilty.

The court heard on Thursday that Rwaka defiled the minor contrary on February 20 in Ndhiwa constituency.

Rwaka denied the offence, leading to a trial.

It was revealed that he defiled the minor in her mother’s house at 7pm.

The minor’s elder sister testified that she found the man washing his genitals in a jerrycan after committing the offence.

During that time, the minor’s private parts were bleeding and she was crying in pain.

Medical reports also showed that she minor had been defiled.

The court heard that Rwaka was a friend of the victim’s family and used to pay regular visits.

Presiding magistrate Vincent Kiplagat said the evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the Rwaka was guilty.

“The evidence produced in the court is overwhelming,” Kiplagat said.

Rwaka pleaded for leniency saying he is the only son and the sole breadwinner who supports his mother.

He was given 14 days to appeal before being taken to Homa Bay Prison.

