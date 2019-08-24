CENSUS

Come be counted, elders tell youth

Ongadi said they want youth from the community to take the exercise seriously.

by BY ROBERT OMOLLO
Nyanza
24 August 2019 - 00:00
Luo council of elders Simba Amadi, Ker Nyandiko Ongadi and Dan Osano in Kendu Bay on August 22,2019.
Image: ROBERT OMOLLO

Luo youths have been urged to cooperate with census officials and ensure they are counted.

The council of elders told youths to avail themselves for the exercise to enable the national government allocate resources commensurate to the population.

They argued that many youths from the community lack jobs and it was time their numerical is known to help the government in planning.

The elders, Ker Nyandiko Ongadi, Wilson Liech, Simba Amadi and Dan Osano said they would not want the counting exercise to exclude anybody from the community.

“A government can easily create job opportunities for its people when there are adequate resources. We want Luo youths to cooperate with census officials purposely for numerations,” Ongadi said.

Addressing journalists at Ongadi's home in Kendu Bay town on Thursday, the elders said the community in the past blamed the slow growth in the region to neglect by the national government.

Ongadi also attributed the high poverty level in the community to bad governance.

 

“Kenya is currently operating under new constitution which stipulates how resources should be distributed. Let’s open our doors and get counted for equitable resource allocation,” he added.

by BY ROBERT OMOLLO
Nyanza
24 August 2019 - 00:00

