Police detain hotel manager suspected of killing bus official

A hotel manager accused of killing a Modern Coast bus official in Kisumu has been detained for 14 days to allow police to complete investigations.

Daniel Jaoko, the Ray Green Hotel manager, did not oppose the decision but pleaded with the court to allow detectives to detain him for seven days.

Jaoko, who allegedly shot and killed Peter Otieno at Polyview Estate on Saturday morning, did not take the plea.

The investigating officer Eliab Njehia told Senior resident magistrate Joselyn Kimetto that a postmortem was yet to be conducted and requested for more time.

The court also heard that detectives are still analysing spent cartridges that were found at the scene of the crime before preferring any charges against the suspect.

Njehia said that if released, the suspect was likely to interfere with the investigations.

He also told the court that Jaoko was found with a Ceska pistol, a magazine loaded with ammunition and a civilian certificate of firearm ownership issued in 2012.

“I pray that the suspect be held for 14 days at Kondele police station,” Njehia said on Monday.

Kimetto said that there were compelling reasons to grant the application and ordered that the suspect be detained for 14 days.

Jaoko allegedly shot Otieno three times on the chest over parking row.

He is said to have parked his car, blocking Otieno who wanted to drive out of the estate.

County police commander Benson Maweu said the suspect had dropped his girlfriend at the estate but refused Otieno's request to get out of the way.

“When he approached Jaoko to allow him to remove the vehicle, he instead withdrew his gun and shot him," Maweu said.

The police boss said that upon a vehicle search, police recovered 15 bullets and another 42 bullets at Jaoko’s house in Nyamasaria.

Otieno, shot in the presence of his family was rushed to Avenue Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Maweu said Jaoko had not complied with the directive issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’ i on firearm holders.

In January, Matiang' i directed that all private firearm holders must be registered afresh by March 18, 2019.

He said the firearm Licensing and Control Board has developed a new microchip card which will have all the details of firearm holder.

