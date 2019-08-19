Ugunja MP Wandayi incurs wrath of Orengo's backers

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi drew the wrath of supporters of Siaya Senator James Orengo when he told them to tone down on 2022 succession politics.

MPs Sam Atandi (Alego-Usonga), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) and political activist Makamu wa Makamu told off Wandayi. The said their campaign for Orengo to become governor were unstoppable.

Atandi said Wandayi was using tricks to hoodwink Orengo’s supporters yet behind the scenes he is crafting an inheritance plan for the person to succeed the incumbent Cornel Rasanga.

The politicians spoke on Saturday in Gem constituency during the burial of Mama Eva Donde. She was the mother of former Gem MP Joe Donde.

The were murmurs of disapproval when Wandayi asked elected leaders from Siaya to concentrate on development.

The National Assembly Public Account Committee chairman said that some politicians were insincere to the public.

“We have more than two more years to the general election. Siaya leaders should stop early campaigns. This people preach water and drink wine," Wandayi said.

But Odhiambo who was the master of ceremonies breached protocol and invited Makamu to speak after Omabaka and Atandi. He dismissing Wandayi’s assertion.

Makamu said as supporters of Orengo, their work is to speak politics and advance Orengo’s agenda. He said if the Ugunja MP is not prepared for a fierce political contest with Orengo he should quit the race.

The self-styled politician and friend turn foe of Wandayi said that it was through politics that some of them got cash for survival.

Odhiambo told mourners to be prepared to rally their behind Orengo in any position he choses.

Camps have started in Siaya. Orengo enjoys the support from all the six MPs from the six subcounties.