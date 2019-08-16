CRIMINALS WARNED

No disco in Siaya during census night

County commissioner wants bars to be closed early

• Tialal said that the security agencies were ready for anybody who will attempt to take advantage of the exercise to commit a crime.

No disco will be allowed in Siaya County on the night of the census slated for August 24-25, 2019, county commissioner Michael ole Tialal has said.

Tialal at the same time called on bar and restaurant owners to ensure they closed their premises early to allow residents to go to their homes and be counted.

Addressing the media in his office yesterday, the commissioner said that all arrangements are in place for the exercise and assured the public of maximum security during the census period and after.      

 

“I want to plead with bar and restaurant owners and all those operating drinking joints to close early on the night to enable the public to go home for the census. No disco will be allowed,” he said.    

Tialal said that the security agencies were ready for anybody who will attempt to take advantage of the exercise to commit a crime.

“Some people may want to masquerade as census officials to gain entry into homes and steal or harass the innocent civilians. We are alert,” he said.         

