Siaya MCAs to petition DPP over missing county billions

Siaya county assembly plans to petition the public prosecutor over pending corruption cases in the county.

Led by the chairman of the committee on justice and legal affairs Francis Otiato the MCAs claimed that many corruption cases involving the Siaya executive have never been concluded.

According to the committee’s report, the Auditor General's 2013-14 audit queried Sh100 million spent to build classrooms without tendering.

The report added that the tenders were split and certain firms awarded to circumvent the procurement regulations.

The committee also noted that the administration paid several contractors Sh9.9 million in 2013-14 for various construction works but without an inspection certificate, invoices and local service order.

The committee report also queried how Siaya procured various assets totalling to Sh16.8 million which were not recorded in the asset inventory register.

The committee chair Francis Otiato said that in the financial year 2016-17 the Controller of Budget queried expenditures in the department of public works. The queries are yet to be resolved.

Otiato said that the department of works had 268 road projects out of which only 188 were completed but the county paid a total of Sh1 billion for all the projects.

The Yimbo East MCA also wondered why the Ethics and Ant-Corruption Commission and the Director of Public Prosecution’s office have not taken action against the unprocedural purchase of famine mitigation maize totalling to Sh95.1 million.

The committee further revealed that in the financial year 2016-17 there were allegations of conflict of interest where a guest house was awarded Sh2.4 million tender to provide accommodation of county officials.

The assembly resolved that in exercising its oversight role they will contact the EACC and DPP’s office for a comprehensive report on the status of the investigatios.

