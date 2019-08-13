MDG party to scrutinise BBI report before backing referendum

Movement for Democracy and Growth party leader David Ochieng has said that they will interrogate the Building Bridged Initiative report before making an informed decision.

Ochieng said that his party will not rush into supporting the document if the content to be changed does not conform to the wishes of mwananchi.

“We will interrogate the BBI report and see what to change or add before making a decision,” Ochieng said.

The Ugenya legislator was speaking on Saturday at Yogo village during the burial of Roseball Owino, sister to police spokesman Charles Owino.

Siaya Governor Cornell Rasanga called for unity among elected leaders in the county for the benefit of the electorates who are yearning for development.

Kisumu Town Market MCA Seth Ochieng’ urged elected leaders to bury their political differences and foster unity and development of the region.

The BBI completed county forums late last month and is currently preparing a report to be delivered to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga in September.

(edited by O. Owino)