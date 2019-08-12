MINORITY IN MIGORI

Obado has forgotten us, say Luhya elders

The elders said during the last two campaigns, they made Obado an elder as part of his campaign pledge to include them in job opportunities.

In Summary

• On Saturday the elders met at Mukuyu Primary School in Uriri constituency where they passed a resolution seeking for more employment.

• Apart from Moses Chamwada, the only Luhya executive in the ten-member cabinet, they have been left out on the employment of directors, chief officers, town administrators and other positions.

by MANUEL ODENY
Nyanza
12 August 2019 - 00:00
Governor Okoth Obado
Luhya elders in Migori have faulted Governor Okoth Obado for ignoring them while filling county jobs.

“We have come to send a plea to the governor to help us secure more jobs in his administration. We loved him and still have nothing personal against him,” John Agufa, the council’s chairman, said.

 
 

Agufa said they have on several occasions tried to talk to the governor over skewed employment. On July 7, he said, they were forced to move to court and seek 12 per cent employment rate in the county reserved for them.

The community wanted nominees to the Migori County Public Service Board stopped as five were Luo and only one was a Kuria.

On Wednesday, the Migori assembly also quashed the nominations, saying the board, which was to be headed by immediate former Awendo MP Jared Kopiyo lacked regional balance and five out of six were teachers.

On Saturday, the elders met at Mukuyu Primary School in Uriri constituency.

They said only one Luhya, Moses Chamwada, is in the cabinet. The community has also been left out in the employment of directors, chief officers, town administrators, and other positions.

“We are struggling to get employment in Migori. It is sad that those close to the governor have been employed while the Luhyas are left out,” Peter Madegwa, the council patron, said.

