Siaya women groups ask Governor Rasanga for funds

Over 4,000 women groups in Siaya county formed by Governor Cornell Rasanga to uplift the lives of small scale traders are now appealing for more funds.

Branded 'Abedo' by the governor, the women groups have now multiplied to almost every market centre in the county but most face financial challenges.

According to Muhando Abedo women group chairperson Merry Wasonga, the collective has given them a better opportunity to advance their lives but lacks funds.

Wasonga said that the little they collect in every sitting is not enough to meet their needs as they are envisioning venturing into large scale businesses.

“We are looking forward to owning a car to transport our goods as far as from Nairobi to Siaya. We are also looking forward to owning rentals and the little we have cannot manage our vision,” Wasonga said.

She said that the group currently has Sh1 million meant for revolving funds for members. Members repay loans with interest.

Wasonga said that the market centres need to be upgraded to attract more businesses.

“We are at the Kisumu-Busia highway where business opportunities are many but we lack space for the growth of our businesses,” she said.

Martine Siala who is the groups’ patron said they are doing well despite a few challenges that the county government must address.

Siala said the growth of the Abedo groups from a few members in Alego to virtually all market centres in the county was a clear indication that the idea was timely.

Siaya Governor Cornell Rasanga promised to set aside funds for the groups that should be returned on time to serve other groups.

Rasanga encouraged the groups to also consider applying for affirmative action funds and women funds managed by the national government.

“The county might set aside funds but they might not be sufficient considering the number of groups in the county. It is only prudent that the groups also consider other avenues,” Rasanga said.

The county chief also encouraged residents to embrace the groups to tap more funds from the government institutions that only issue money to collectives.

“It’s only through groups that the government can fund personal development projects aside from the government ones,” he added.

(edited by O. Owino)