Kisumu MCAs break for recess with pending Sh10.4bn budget

Kisumu county assembly has been adjourned for a month-long recess without passing the county's proposed Sh10.4 billion budget.

There has been a stalemate over the assembly's failure to beat the June 30 deadline required by the law.

The MCAs who broke on recess on Thursday will resume on September 2.

The motion of adjournment was moved by Majority leader Kenneth Onyango who urged his colleagues to take the opportunity and fully connect with the electorates before they resume sitting.

Onyango said this will also be an opportunity for most House committees to deliberate on some of the matters they might have during this period.

However, the majority leader urged the Budget committee to table the budget report in the house for approval and adaption.

They will be forced to call for a special sitting next week to pass the budget, he said.

“The committee has been working overtime to finish its report and table it in the house,” he said.

Onyango further allayed fears and information going around that the MCAs intended to pass the budget in October, dismissing the claims as rumours.

The delayed passing of the budget was on grounds the executive failed to provide the assembly with crucial documents that would aid in the process.

They include a list of pending bills and closing balances, a list of all the flagship projects for 2018-19, conditional grants and their supporting documents.

Earlier, Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o dismissed claims of a rift with MCAs over the proposed budget estimates. He said the issue has been blown out of proportion.

Nyong’o said there are negotiations between the county administration and the assembly and the issues raised by the MCAs are being addressed. He said an agreement will be reached soon.

"We are open to negotiations on issues raised by the assembly. This does not mean that we have differed on the budget process,” the governor said.

Nyong’o warned against engaging in unnecessary sideshows on the budget. He said the county executive is committed to ensuring that the budget is prepared according to the procedure.

Edited by R.Wamochie