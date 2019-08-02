Nyong'o defends Sh137m payments to legal firms

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has fought off claims his administration could have colluded with three law firms to defraud the county of Sh137 million.

The governor, who was appearing before a Senate committee, was taken to task to explain the payments after it was flagged by Auditor General Edward Ouko in his 2017-18 report.

The audit had revealed the Nyong’o administration paid Sh60 million to partly offset the Sh137.64 million as legal fees to the firms without authorisation from the Attorney General.

"Why didn't you seek the authorisation of the Attorney General before making this payment? And was the appeal not lodged," Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee chairman Moses Kajwang asked.

The payment was made to Ken Pundo and Company Advocates, the expenses having been incurred by the defunct Kisumu Municipal Council in the collection and remittance of outstanding rates.

The council was supposed to pay the firm 15 per cent of the collections but failed to honour the agreement, prompting the firm to seek legal redress.

Later, the county engaged Amondi and Co Advocates and Ogejo Olendo and Co. Advocates to take up the case. The county did not provide the contract agreement of the two firms.