Fifth LREB summit to be held in Siaya cancelled following the death of Laboso

Lake Region Economic Bloc has called off the bloc summit that was to be held in Siaya county starting this Thursday.

The fifth LREB Summit meeting was to be held at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology, Bondo Main Campus, Bondo Town from the 1st of August 2019 to the 2nd of August 2019.

According to the Bloc chairman Wycliffe Oparanya, this is in memory of the Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso who is the vice chair of the bloc.

"In her honor, we have made the decision to call off this meeting till a later date to be communicated to the public," he said.

In a statement, Oparanya noted that Laboso was a critical CoG in the socio economic development and transformational agenda of the lake region.

He noted that Joyce’s’ exemplary leadership skills, compassion and commitment to service, extends beyond the County boundaries.

"She was a dedicated leader who took the challenge to successfully host our inaugural Trade, Investment and Blue Economy conference in October 2018 in Bomet County. Through this conference, she managed to help the bloc set its agenda and our national political leaders to focus on national development and cohesion," the governor stated.

He noted that they regret any inconvenience caused to their various stakeholders by these untimely changes.

"We stand in solidarity with the family and the nation during this mourning period," read the statement in parts.