Close

Fifth LREB summit to be held in Siaya cancelled following the death of Laboso

This is in memory of the Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso who is the vice chair of the bloc.

In Summary

• Oparanya noted that Laboso was a critical CoG in the socio economic development and transformational agenda of the lake region.

by FAITH MATETE Correspondent, Kisumu
Nyanza
30 July 2019 - 10:33
Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso.
Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso.
Image: FILE

Lake Region Economic Bloc has called off the bloc summit that was to be held in Siaya county starting this Thursday. 

The fifth LREB Summit meeting was to be held at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology, Bondo Main Campus, Bondo Town from the 1st of August 2019 to the 2nd of August 2019. 

According to the Bloc chairman Wycliffe Oparanya, this is in memory of the Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso who is the vice chair of the bloc. 

"In her honor, we have made the decision to call off this meeting till a later date to be communicated to the public," he said. 

In a statement, Oparanya noted that Laboso was a critical CoG in the socio economic development and transformational agenda of the lake region.

He noted that Joyce’s’ exemplary leadership skills, compassion and commitment to service, extends beyond the County boundaries.

"She was a dedicated leader who took the challenge to successfully host our inaugural Trade, Investment and Blue Economy conference in October 2018 in Bomet County. Through this conference, she managed to help the bloc set its agenda and our national political leaders to focus on national development and cohesion," the governor stated. 

He noted that they regret any inconvenience caused to their various stakeholders by these untimely changes.

"We stand in solidarity with the family and the nation during this mourning period," read the statement in parts. 

MORE:

Joyce Laboso: Iron lady who conquered male dominated Rift politics

Laboso had been admitted at the facility's ICU  last week since she arrived from India.
News
22 hours ago

Lake region bloc now live as Vihiga signs up

The bloc will begin operations as the statute requires six counties to pass the bill before it becomes operational.
Counties
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by FAITH MATETE Correspondent, Kisumu
Nyanza
30 July 2019 - 10:33

Most Popular

  1. Ruto is better than ‘showbiz governor’ Joho - Ali
    14h ago Coast

  2. Sang to 'under no pressure' to fire 20 senior officials
    14h ago Rift Valley

  3. Courts orders popular Embu building demolished
    1d ago Eastern

  4. First UhuRuto-promised TVET to open in September
    14h ago Central

  5. Kenyans remember four fallen heroes
    4yr ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos