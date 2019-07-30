Back Uhuru-Raila unity for the sake of growth, Nyanza residents told

Nyanza politicians have separately told residents to support President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration and his handshake with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

They said on Sunday that the region stands to benefit from development projects.

ODM chairman John Mbadi, Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, Millie Odhiambo (Suba North) and businessman Sammy Wakiaga said the region is witnessing some remarkable changes after a long time.

The handshake is beneficial not just to Nyanza but the whole country, they said.

Mbadi said Nyanza realises development when Raila is in government.

“We can all remember when Odinga was the Prime Minister. The road from Katito to Homa Bay up to Mbita was tarmacked,” he said.

“And now following the handshake, the Mbita-Sindo-Magjnga-Sori road, which was almost installing, has been re-advertised and by next week the tender will be awarded.”

Wanga said Lake Victoria transport will be will improved and ferry services provided to ease movement of goods and travellers.

“We have slowed down the war we had at the national level for the sake of development. Let's support this government fully. Come 2022, we'll give you the way forward,” she said.

Millie warned Tangatanga politicians against disrespecting the President. She backed the war on corruption.

Wakiaga, who ran for Homa Bay governor in the last election, said it is time to develop the region and when the right time for politics comes they will guide party supporters.

Mbadi caused laughter when he urged the clergy to exclude DP William Ruto when praying for the country.

"Clergymen from our region sometimes confuse us. When Kenyatta wanted the presidency last time, clergymen from Central region directly asked God for Kenyatta’s presidency,” he said.

“Here in Nyanza, after you had prayed for Raila, you went further and prayed that God bless the government, which Ruto, who is corrupt, is part of,” he said.

“Comes 2022, kindly only pray for Raila to become the next President and maybe Mbadi, that is enough.”

