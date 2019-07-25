Give us back our land, Muhoroni's Koguta clan tells state

More than 10,000 residents of Muhoroni, Kisumu county, have demanded 4,000 acres that were hived off their land a few years after Independence.

The Koguta clan says the land was taken to cater for a nucleus estate plantation for Muhooroni Sugar Company.

Land reclamation committee chairman Tom Owuor on Tuesday said the population of the area was 400 then but has now grown big.

“Koguta area is congested such that we can't even build a toilet or houses. We need our land back. It was taken in 1968,” he said.

Owuor said the land was taken from their forefathers with a commitment that it would be reverted once the factory was up and running.

Early this year, the National Land Commission returned the land to them through a Gazette notice. However, another community from Kericho has staked a claim of part of the parcel. Tension has been brewing in the area.