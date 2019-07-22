Migori man arrested for defiling eight-year-old girl

Migori police are holding a suspect who allegedly defiled an eight-year-old girl on Saturday.

The suspect only identified as Ochieng, 21, was arrested by police officers after the suspect’s mother reported the incident. He was positively identified by the victim at a parade.

A police officer told journalists the girl was taken to a medic who helped file documents to be used in court when the suspect is arraigned.

“The minor said she did not know the suspect but could identify him in a parade. She only recalled the man was called Ochieng,” the policeman said.

The suspect is said to have waylaid the girl and defiled her.

“We arrested all people called Ochieng in the village and after four parades the suspect was picked, we expect to take him to court on Monday,” the officer said.

Area acting chief said the speedy arrests were because the victim’s mother had moved fast to secure evidence and arrest the suspect.

He said it was unfortunate that in most cases, families, afraid of victimisation from the public, shy away from reporting sexual assault incidences.

