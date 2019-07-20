Kitutu Chache residents protest over bad roads

Angry Kitutu Chache South residents on Thursday held demos to protest poor roads in the constituency in Kisii county.

They erected boulders and planted banana stalks along Nyambera-Industrial road near Kisii town describing it as the most hellish road on earth.

They vowed to conduct more demonstrations in the coming weeks if the government will not frepair the roads in the area.

At Denmark, where there are gaping potholes, the protesters planted trees and banana stalks to show displeasure.

George Mogotu, a resident, said they want their MP Richard Onyonka to intervene so that the road can be repaired.

"It is dusty during drought and gets even worse when it rains. There is no time we have had peace. Even goods sold by the roadside can no longer attract customers be because they either muddy or dusty," Mogotu said.

He said PSVs increase fares arbitrarily because of the state of the roads.

The main road links Kisii town and Daraja Mbili market. Boda boda riders lamented the high cost of repairing their motorcycles.

"We petition our MP to come to our aid as the infrastructure has been deteriorating over the years," said Kepha Mogaka.

He said at a certain point the legislator promised to have the road repaired in one month but it was not done.

"He told us to wait in three weeks time but it is over two months and no action has been taken," John Makori, a rider, said.

The residents said they want the MP to improve the roads in the area before they support his gubernatorial ambition.

"If he wants to be governor let him show he can manage small things from home," Makori said.