Knut branch welcomes court ruling on delocalisation

Knut officials from Nyanza region have welcomed a court ruling which outlawed arbitrary delocalisation and transfers of teachers countrywide.

In a statement yesterday, the union officials said the ruling given by the Employment and Labour Relations Court is a victory for the teaching fraternity.

During the ruling on Friday, Justice Byram Ongaya directed the Teachers Service Commission to effect promotions based on its code of regulations.

Knut officials will also be transferred within geographical areas of their respective union branches, according to the ruling.

The assessment scheme for teachers, commonly known as TPAD, was shelved until 2021.

The commission had maintained that promotions be effected based on the new guidelines that review the performance of a teacher and not on seniority, academic and professional qualifications as suggested by Knut.

Union officials in Kisii said the delocalisation policy was ill-thought-out from the word go.

They urged the TSC to fast track the implementation of the court decision. Union officials are also asking for the reinstatement of teachers interdicted over failure to attend competence based curriculum training.

“Following the ruling, we now want our employer the Teachers Service Commission to implement it immediately,” branch secretary Nicholas Nyangau said.

On the reinstating of teachers, Nyangau said the interdiction was untenable in the face of a shortage of teachers in schools.

“Schools are facing a shortage of teachers and it won’t be good if the interdicted employees stay idle yet they have a lot of experience.