Bribery investigations begin at births office

A joint unit has been put in place to investigate bribery claims at the Kisii births and deaths registration office.

Officers from the DCI, passport control director Peter Okal and county coordinator civil registration Mathew Khayota will lead the investigations, according to the county commissioner Geoffrey Kigochi.

The recently opened passport centre will also be probed over similar allegations.

A number of applicants told the Star they were asked to pay between Sh1,000 and Sh2,000 for the travel documents.

On Tuesday, an applicant said clerks asked him to facilitate them with "water" so that they could fast-track the processing of his documents.

County commissioner Geoffrey Kigochi yesterday said he will not allow cartels to hinder government services.

"We have heard the cries and we are promising swift action so as to put an end to this menace," Kigochi said.

He, however, disputed allegations of laxity by the officials.

Kigochi said the offices have inadequate staff who are overwhelmed by the high number of clients seeking services.

Khayota noted that the number of clients had increased drastically since the Rapid Results Initiative was rolled out.

The passport centre was opened last month has issued at least 2000 travel documents to applicants.

