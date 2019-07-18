Nyong'o wants hawkers out of Kisumu streets

Kisumu county government plans to relocate hawkers and other street traders to a new market within the city.

Governor Anyang Nyong’o said the Kenya Railways had agreed to set aside a parcel of land where the market, with structures built for the traders, will be set up.

The county boss said on Tuesday that traders have been selling their goods and products along the streets because they lacked an alternative place.

He said expansion and refurbishments of Jubilee, Kibuye and Otonglo markets, done under the Kisumu Urban Project, are ongoing.

“The works at the Kibuye market had started but stalled due to some challenges that we have already addressed hence the works will be continuing,” he said.

Nyong'o said a properly run city must take care of the interests of all its citizens.

But some hawkers and traders have occupied pavements interfering with the rights of pedestrians to use them, he said.

“It’s important that we take into account the rights of everybody and that is why we have been planning very hard to put in place the hawkers market in the city,” the governor said.

Nyong'o said certain opportunists had started collecting money from the businesspeople pledging to put shelters for hawkers.

“I am giving them warning, providing a facility for hawkers in this city is the sole responsibility of the county government,” he said.

Nyong'o told those with ideas to share them with city managers, the chief executive for urban affairs or trade and not collect money from individuals.

