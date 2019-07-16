Close

RED FLAG

Rasanga's wife launches drive to reduce stunting among underfives

According to the Kenya Demographic and Health survey of 2018, 25 per cent of children are suffering from malnutrition

In Summary

• Of 200,000 children, 50,000 have stunted growth

• Problem blamed on chronic malnutrition, poverty and lack of responsive caregiving

by LAMECK BARAZA Correspondent
Nyanza
16 July 2019 - 00:00
Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga's wife, Rozella, during the launch of the Smart Start Siaya initiative in the county
Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga's wife, Rozella, during the launch of the Smart Start Siaya initiative in the county
Image: Lameck Baraza

Fifty thousand Siaya children under the age of five have stunted growth. 

This is according to the Kenya Demographic and Health survey of 2018 that underscored the need for more attention to childcare.

The poor show has been blamed on chronic malnutrition, poverty and lack of responsive caregiving.

The figure translates into 25 per cent of the 200,000 children in that age bracket. It places Siaya among the worst-hit counties, having one more percentage point than the national average of 24 per cent.

The wife of Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga has rolled out an initiative called Smart Start Siaya to ensure caregivers have the tools and information needed to promote quality health, nutrition and care.

Rozella Rasanga said they will pursue a multi-sectoral approach to solving the problem. She appealed to residents and organisations to support the cause.

She added the county health management team will partner with NGOs and development partners such as Path, Unicef and Plan International to fight stunting.

In support of the efforts, Governor Rasanga said his administration will come up with policies, programmes and services for the benefit of all children.

 The county has come up with a health bill that will anchor childcare to service delivery as a high impact intervention.

Rasanga said they will community health volunteers to provide care, counselling and additional support through home visits.

County chief health officer Samuel Omondi said they have prioritised early childhood development to enable children to achieve optimal development.

(Edited by F'Orieny)

MORE:

Invest In Proper Nutrition For A Healthy Nation

Kenya, like other African countries, grapples with undernutrition and overnutrition.At the national level, 26 per cent of children under five are ...
Opinion
4 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by LAMECK BARAZA Correspondent
Nyanza
16 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Man charged with beating up friend, embarrassing him
    1d ago Nairobi

  2. 10 women arrested shooting pornographic film, dildos ...
    3d ago Coast

  3. Illegal immigrants, firms working at Thwake Dam, says MP
    1d ago Eastern

  4. More suspects arrested over rape and murder of two sisters
    3d ago Nyanza

  5. Needy Nairobi students to get bursaries this week
    1d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos