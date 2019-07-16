Rasanga's wife launches drive to reduce stunting among underfives

Fifty thousand Siaya children under the age of five have stunted growth.

This is according to the Kenya Demographic and Health survey of 2018 that underscored the need for more attention to childcare.

The poor show has been blamed on chronic malnutrition, poverty and lack of responsive caregiving.

The figure translates into 25 per cent of the 200,000 children in that age bracket. It places Siaya among the worst-hit counties, having one more percentage point than the national average of 24 per cent.

The wife of Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga has rolled out an initiative called Smart Start Siaya to ensure caregivers have the tools and information needed to promote quality health, nutrition and care.

Rozella Rasanga said they will pursue a multi-sectoral approach to solving the problem. She appealed to residents and organisations to support the cause.

She added the county health management team will partner with NGOs and development partners such as Path, Unicef and Plan International to fight stunting.

In support of the efforts, Governor Rasanga said his administration will come up with policies, programmes and services for the benefit of all children.

The county has come up with a health bill that will anchor childcare to service delivery as a high impact intervention.

Rasanga said they will community health volunteers to provide care, counselling and additional support through home visits.

County chief health officer Samuel Omondi said they have prioritised early childhood development to enable children to achieve optimal development.

