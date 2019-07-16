Close

MIGHT CRIPPLE ECONOMY

Control maize importation to keep cartels at bay, say ODM leaders

Party secretary general Sifuna and Busia MP Mutua say unscrupulous businessmen are waiting to take advantage of unga shortage

• The planned importation of maize should be controlled so it does not create loopholes for cartels

• ODM Party says state should protect farmers by ensuring the process is not infiltrated by businessmen keen on making profits.

by STAR REPORTER
Nyanza
16 July 2019 - 00:00
The planned importation of maize should be controlled so it does not create loopholes for cartels, ODM leaders have said.

 

Party secretary general Edwin Sifuna and Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua on Sunday said the government ought to control maize imports to keep cartels at bay.

“Cartels have been running out of money but they will likely prey on the current maize shortage to replenish their coffers," Mutua said.

Sifuna said maize importation is a noble move but should not be taken over by cartels. “This means crippling the economy be neglecting local farmers. It is the same way they caused the collapse of the sugar industry,” Sifuna said.

They spoke at St Celestino Oruba Catholic Church in Migori during a fundraiser.

Rangwe MP Lillian Gogo said cartels have always been dominated by men who are out to disrupt the economy.

Edited by peter obuya

