Rise in defilement, child murders decried Gusii elders

The Gusii Council of Elders wants the government to halt spiralling cases of child defilement and murder in Kisii.

Officials said they are especially worried by the string of recent killings of minors by defilers.

At least five girls were defiled before being murdered.

On Wednesday, two girls aged four and six were defiled before they were killed at Omobondo in Kenyenya.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, council secretary Samuel Bosire said murders are worrying.

"We abhor such vices and call on the government to bring to book those molesting our young girls,” he said, adding that the situation may get out of hand if no action is taken.

“We are losing too many young girls endowed with great potential to these brutal murders,” he said.

Kisii Woman Representative Janet Ongera termed the murder the work of barbarians.

Ongera said politicians will press for justice for the families affected.

“We will not rest until we see all perpetrators brought to book,” she said. "It is inconceivable that one can rape, murder and dump an infant."

Meanwhile, Ogembo resident magistrate Gloria Barasa has allowed police 14 days to detain four suspects in the murder of the two minors in Kenyenya.

Investigating officer Nicholas Wambugu said they have built a watertight case against four of the six arrested on Wednesday in connection with the case.

"We have not recorded statements from all the suspects and witnesses. We suspect the two minors were defiled before they were killed. We have taken samples and we intend to carry out forensic DNA analysis," the inspector said.

The officers said they have also recovered Sh20,000 of the Sh36,000 stolen from the house where the two girls were playing alone.

One of the suspects is said to have previously been employed as a gardener on the family farm.

