LBDA warns governors to keep of its projects

County bosses are getting too big for their boots.

That's what he Lake Basin Development Authority has told county governments in Nyanza and Western regions.

It accuses them of trying to take credit for and manage LBDA projects, which are not their own.

LBDA chairman Odoyo Owidi expressed concern on Friday that some county governors want to be given management of some projects undertaken by the authority.

Owidi argued that some governors even go as far as pointing out people [to manage] some projects which have been constructed by LBDA in their counties.

The chairman said it was ridiculous for any governor to think of managing a project done under LBDA.

He spoke at a fundraiser at Orero Boys Secondary school in Homa Bay county where he was hosted by Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo,

“As leaders, we should be honest and tell the truth. It’s unfortunate to hear that a governor, especially, in Nyanza wants to manage an LBDA project in his county,” Owidi said.

He said it is hypocritical for county governments to take credit for projects which do not belong to them.

Some multi-billion projects done by LBDA include the Kimira-Oluch Irrigation Scheme (Homa Bay), the Magwagwa Multipurpose Hydro Power (Nyamira), and the [LBDA] Mall (Kisumu) among others.

The chairman accused some unnamed county governments in the regions of doing little with the development funds received from the national government.

Owidi argued that each of the county government in the two regions has received at least Sh30 billion for development since the inception of devolution but they still want to take credit for LBDA projects.

“The LBDA has received a total of Sh4 billion for development from the time devolution started. It’s important we prudently utilise funds for development,” he said.

“Residents need to see something new in development in Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Nyamira, Siaya, Vihiga and Busia counties,” Owidi said.

Gogo said that the handshake truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga has created ample time for development.

“We’re going to fight poverty in our midst if leaders concentrate on work,” she said.

(Edited by V. Graham)