Ongwae urges MPs to increase funding to counties

Kisii Governor James Ongwae yesterday urged the National Assembly to reject the Division of Revenue Allocation Bill 2019, in which counties have been allocated Sh316 billion.

Ongwae noted that the current allocation is not enough and the MPs should consider approving the Sh327 billion proposed by the Senate.

He said that increased allocation to the devolved units will help eradicate poverty and enhance development.

Ongwae spoke in his office after signing the Sh12.2 billion budget estimates for the financial year 2019-20 passed by the county assembly last week.

The governor said that the current allocation to the devolved units is low and thus will not make the counties offer adequate services to the people.

“I am urging the national government to ensure decentralisation of resources to the grassroots to facilitate functions of the counties,” he said.

Senators have been insisting they will not accept an allocation below Sh327 billion to the counties.

The National Assembly has refused to adjust the allocation as amended by the Senators.

Ongwae said that he will rally the nine MPs from his county to support increased allocation to counties.

“The fruits of devolution will only be realised if more money is allocated to counties,” Ongwae said.

He cited poor infrastructure, saying more funds were needed to reduce poverty, improve the economy and living standards of residents.

(edited by O. Owino)