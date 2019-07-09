Sh300m Kachok dumpsite relocation exercise to end in August

The relocation of the Kachok dump site in Kisumu city is expected to be completed next month, Kisumu city manager Doris Ombara has said.

Ombara dismissed reports that the Sh300 million relocation exercise had stopped over delays to pay contractors.

She said the Sh200 million second phase of garbage evacuation by Naya Holding Limited is ongoing.

This phase follows the successful removal of garbage from the dump site in 2.5 out of the 6-acre land at a cost of Sh97million.

The 10-year old dump site on the Kisumu- Nairobi road near Moi Stadium is the biggest landfill in Nyanza. It is being relocated to a quarry site in Kajulu, Kisumu East subcounty

The stench from the dump site has been a hazard to sports lovers and neighbouring Kisumu Day Secondary School, Kisumu National Polytechnic and even business activities at Mega City mall due to the stench.

Ombara spoke on Friday when she toured Kibuye market waste management CBO where waste is used to produce biogas and manure.

Upon completion of the relocation, Ombara said the site will be flattened and transformed into an ultra-modern park.

“We want to ensure that no garbage is taken to Kachok in the next month,” Ombara said.