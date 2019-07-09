Sh300m Kachok dumpsite relocation exercise to end in August

• The Sh200 million second phase of garbage evacuation by Naya Holding Limited is ongoing.
The relocation of the Kachok dump site in Kisumu city is expected to be completed next month, Kisumu city manager Doris Ombara has said.
Ombara dismissed reports that the Sh300 million relocation exercise had stopped over delays to pay contractors.
She said the Sh200 million second phase of garbage evacuation by Naya Holding Limited is ongoing.
This phase follows the successful removal of garbage from the dump site in 2.5 out of the 6-acre land at a cost of Sh97million.
The 10-year old dump site on the Kisumu- Nairobi road near Moi Stadium is the biggest landfill in Nyanza. It is being relocated to a quarry site in Kajulu, Kisumu East subcounty
The stench from the dump site has been a hazard to sports lovers and neighbouring Kisumu Day Secondary School, Kisumu National Polytechnic and even business activities at Mega City mall due to the stench.
Ombara spoke on Friday when she toured Kibuye market waste management CBO where waste is used to produce biogas and manure.
Upon completion of the relocation, Ombara said the site will be flattened and transformed into an ultra-modern park.
“We want to ensure that no garbage is taken to Kachok in the next month,” Ombara said.
She said measures have been put in place to ensure there is no leakage of hazardous materials during relocation
Ombara said the county plans to decentralise waste management to enable each subcounty to manage its own garbage.
City public health and environment chairman Ken Akoko urged residents to be responsible in waste management saying it requires collective responsibility.
“People should make good use of garbage to produce gas and fertiliser to boost their income,” he said.
Relocation to a quarry pit in Kajulu had been challenged on grounds of environmental damage.
Ombara said locals were engaged in a public participation process before the relocation. Kisumu East MP Shakeel Shabbir had protested the relocation to his constituency.
He said that it was health hazardous and accused the county of failing to engage residents and local leaders.
But Ombara said the National Environmental Management Authority allowed them to relocate the garbage after they met the set requirements.
She said they also renewed the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority License and the Kenya Airport Authority License in regard to the removal and relocation of the dumpsite.
(Edited by O. Owino)