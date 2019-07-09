Partner with counties on 100% transition, Obado tells government

Migori governor Okoth Obado has asked the national government to partner with counties to ensure the complete transition of pupils’ from primary to secondary schools.

Obado said the national government should consider allocating schools' infrastructure development to counties and facilitate the rest for the transition dream to be successful.

“At the moment counties are only supposed to deal with early childhood education centres infrastructure but with the 100 per cent transition the demand for better-equipped schools will be paramount,” Obado said.

The governor said that education is the key to success and the government should not sideline the less fortunate in the society but to equip schools equally.

“In the near future anybody without education will find it very difficult to survive and that is why we are pleading with the national government to ensure good learning environment to our young ones,” Obado said.

The county chief said for the national government to ensure 100 per cent transition they should also adjust the budget allocation to both primary and secondary schools.

Addressing residents in Siaya on Sunday, Obado said many schools in the country lack necessary facilities due to insufficient budget to schools.

The governor also reminded the government that it will be foolhardy to push for complete transition in schools when there are not enough teachers in schools.

“Our people are graduating every year as teachers but still wait for more than five years before they are employed when there is an acute shortage of teachers,” Obado said.

Obado said a policy should be enacted to allow all trained teachers absorbed to reduce the current deficit.

