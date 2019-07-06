Close

UNEMPLOYMENT

Motion to reserve census jobs for youths flops

Majority of Kisumu MCAs argue that census falls under the national government

In Summary

•Oketch said some civil servants had applied for August leave to do the jobs

•MCA Ogutu said assembly could only petition national government to intervene

by FAITH MATETE Correspondent, Kisumu
Nyanza
06 July 2019 - 00:00
Kondele MCA Joachim
Kondele MCA Joachim
Image: COURTESY

A motion to compel civil servants to leave census jobs for unemployed youths flopped in the Kisumu assembly.

Kondele MCA Joachim Oketch brought the motion, arguing that many civil servants had applied for the jobs were lobbying for the temporary posts.

Oketch said some civil servants had already applied for August leave to benefit.

 

“We have many unemployed youths to take up the posts. I am an example because back then while in university, I used the money I was paid for the census job to clear part of my fees in 2009," he said.

The motion was supported by a section of MCAs but eventually failed after the majority argued the census falls under the national government.

Kabonyo MCA Oiko Pete said the youth deserve such employment and not civil servants.

He said the county commissioner and the governor of Kisumu should ensure only unemployed youth benefit.

However, South West Nyakach MCA George Ogutu said the county assembly could only petition the national government to intervene.

After debate was concluded, temporary speaker Inviolata Adhiambo put the question and opponents took the day.

MORE:

Meru youth want the jobless to be hired for census

'Someone tell these young boys and girls that you don’t get jobs because you are unemployed but on merit'
Counties
1 week ago

Give census clerical jobs to unemployed youths, says Wangamati

It has been a trend for employed government officials to ask for leave from work
News
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by FAITH MATETE Correspondent, Kisumu
Nyanza
06 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Three thugs shot dead by police in Nairobi
    14h ago Nairobi

  2. DCI summons Taita Taveta MCAs, Samboja ups dissolution push
    1d ago Coast

  3. Woman admits beating colleague for love notes to her husband
    1d ago Nairobi

  4. Two teachers commit suicide in Makueni county
    1d ago Eastern

  5. Britain pushes for conviction of high-profile graft suspects
    1d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos