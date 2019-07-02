Mbadi scoffs at DP Ruto's assassination plot claims

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi has termed as propaganda claims by Deputy President William Ruto that there was a plot to assassinate him.

Mbadi said Ruto is a senior government official who cannot claim that some junior government officials were planning his murder.

“Ruto should look for better propaganda to cheat Kenyans to support his 2022 presidential bid but not that route he took of assassination claims,” he said.

The Suba MP said Ruto was looking for a way to divert people’s focus on the fight against graft.

“How can a DP claim that some few individuals plan to assassinate him as if he is a village chief? The plan has backfired,” Mbadi said.

The ODM national chairman spoke on Sunday when he presided over a funds drive at Maranatha church in Ndhiwa subcounty.

He was hosted by the area MP Martin Owino and the county assembly majority leader Walter Dada.

Mbadi warned Kenyans against supporting Ruto's 2022 presidential bid saying he might be the worst President the country has ever had.

“My only prayer is that Ruto does not become the next country CEO. He does not have the interests of the country at heart and will fleece the country to her death bed,” he said.

Mbadi said corruption cannot be eliminated within five years and in order to leave legacy President Uhuru should ensure his successor is not a corrupt person.

He, however, told Kenyans to support the handshake between President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga saying it was already bearing fruits, especially in the lakeside region.

“Just be patient, there are more benefits to reach our people who have been neglected for long. The handshake is real and we must support it,” Mbadi said.

(edited by O. Owino)