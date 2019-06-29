Nation awash in drugs can't achieve Big 4 — Matiang'i

Drug and alcohol abuse can undermine the Big Four development agenda, Interior CS Fred Matiang’ i has said.

He said the development requires a youthful, healthy and productive population but this cannot be realised if the country is hooked on drugs and alcohol.

President Uhuru's Bic Four are food security, universal healthcare, manufacturing and affordable housing.

The CS spoke on Wednesday in Kisumu during the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Matiang'i said porous borders make it easy to smuggle in illicit drugs from the neighbouring countries.

Smuggling is responsible in large part for the proliferation of alcoholic drinks and high levels of alcohol and drug abuse.

The CS said He said the government has adopted a strategy that addresses both demand and supply side of the drugs.

He said the strategy includes a campaign for a society free from drug and substance abuse and public education and advocacy to increase awareness of the dangers of alcoholism and drug abuse.

Matiang’i said drug trafficking and abuse remain a major challenge to the socio-economic development of the country.

According to a national survey by he National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada), in 2017, alcohol was the most abused substance with 12.2 per cent of persons aged 15 to 65 being active users.

The CS said alcohol use also contributes to the highest burden of substance use disorders, with 10.4 per cent of the population aged between 15 and 65 being addicted to alcohol.

The survey also revealed that other abused substances are tobacco at 8.3 per cent, miraa at 4.1 per cent and marijuana/bhang at 1.0 per cent,” Matiang’i said.

Two Nacada surveys established that alcohol is the most commonly abused drug in the workplace, at 33.3 per cent for the public sector and 35.4 per cent for the private sector.

This was followed by tobacco at 8.5 per cent for the public sector and 13.8 per cent for the private sector.

A Nacada survey in secondary schools showed 23.4 per cent of students have ever used alcohol; 17.0 per cent miraa; 16.1 per cent prescription drugs; 14.4 per cent tobacco; 7.5 per cent bhang 1.2 per cent have tried heroin and 1.1 per cent have tried cocaine.

Matiang’i said it was evident that by the time children are joining secondary school, some are already initiated into drug abuse.

He said a survey primary school schools showed that 20.2 per cent of pupils has ever used at least one drug or substance of abuse. Prescription drugs were the most commonly used, at 10.4 per cent.

Of great concern, he said, is the indication that the average lowest age of drugs and substance abuse is four years, and the median age of initiation is 11.

In addition, the findings pointed to the role of adults in children's initiation. About 29 per cent of the pupils reported they get drugs from shops or kiosks near their schools, 26 per cent from bars near schools and 14 per cent from school workers.

The statistics, especially from schools, point to various national challenges in addressing alcohol and drug abuse.