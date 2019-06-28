Close

RAPED AND MURDERED

Missing girl, 15, found dead in maize field

Pupil reportedly disappeared on her way to school on Wednesday

In Summary

• Police say she was defiled before she was killed

• Suspect in custody in connection with murder

by BY ROBERT OMOLLO
Nyanza
28 June 2019 - 00:00
Missing girl, 15, found dead in maize field
Missing girl, 15, found dead in maize field

A Standard 8 girl who went missing when going to school in Ndhiwa constituency was found dead in a maize plantation.

Sharon Adhiambo’s body, a pupil at Hexapeak Academy, was found by villagers on Thursday afternoon.

The 15-year-old girl left home on Wednesday morning but disappeared on her way to the school.

Witnesses said villagers together with her family launched a search for the pupil after she failed to return in the evening.

“Her family and residents started looking for her after they realised the girl didn’t report to school. Her body was found in a maize plantation after hours of search,” a witness said.

Speaking to journalists, Ndhiwa subcounty police commander Evans Ombui said they received the report and joined residents in looking for the girl.

He said they suspect the girl was killed elsewhere before the body was dumped in the maize farm.

Ombui said the girl was raped to death, noting that there were no visible injuries on her private parts.  

He said the body of the girl was still in uniform.

“Our preliminary investigations reveal the girl was defiled before she died,” Ombui said.

 
 

The officer said they have launched investigations into the matter.

“A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death. We’re interrogating the suspect for more information,” Ombui said. 

The body of the minor was taken to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem. 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

MORE:

Police searching for missing girl, 9

Detectives are searching for nine-year-old Maribel Kapolon who went missing on Friday on her way from school in Meru county. DCI George Kinoti said ...
News
9 months ago

Girl, 13, abducted by 32 men in West Pokot

The girl index 2 in her class is expected to sit her KCPE exams this year.
Counties
3 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BY ROBERT OMOLLO
Nyanza
28 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Sonko storms Machakos police station
    12h ago Eastern

  2. Baringo returns Sh2.4 billion unspent funds
    1d ago Rift Valley

  3. Koja matatu terminus to be closed in plans to decongest CBD
    1d ago Nairobi

  4. Nairobi MCA moves motion to stop parking fees in hospitals
    10h ago Nairobi

  5. First tranche of fertiliser arrives on MV Mimosa
    1d ago Coast

Latest Videos