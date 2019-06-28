Missing girl, 15, found dead in maize field

A Standard 8 girl who went missing when going to school in Ndhiwa constituency was found dead in a maize plantation.

Sharon Adhiambo’s body, a pupil at Hexapeak Academy, was found by villagers on Thursday afternoon.

The 15-year-old girl left home on Wednesday morning but disappeared on her way to the school.

Witnesses said villagers together with her family launched a search for the pupil after she failed to return in the evening.

“Her family and residents started looking for her after they realised the girl didn’t report to school. Her body was found in a maize plantation after hours of search,” a witness said.

Speaking to journalists, Ndhiwa subcounty police commander Evans Ombui said they received the report and joined residents in looking for the girl.

He said they suspect the girl was killed elsewhere before the body was dumped in the maize farm.

Ombui said the girl was raped to death, noting that there were no visible injuries on her private parts.

He said the body of the girl was still in uniform.

“Our preliminary investigations reveal the girl was defiled before she died,” Ombui said.

The officer said they have launched investigations into the matter.

“A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death. We’re interrogating the suspect for more information,” Ombui said.

The body of the minor was taken to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

