Kisumu buys eight Sh75m state-of-the-art ambulances

Kisumu government has acquired eight state-of-the-art ambulances worth Sh75 million.

The ambulances are equipped with emergency life support machines that are equivalent to an Intensive Care Unit.

Acting Health executive Nerry Achar said seven ambulances cost Sh10 million each, and one Sh5 million. He said they will boost emergency and referral services.

Governor Anyang' Nyong’o on Tuesday flagged off one of the ambulances. which was taken to Gita Subcounty Hospital in Kisumu East. Seven others factored in the current financial year will be delivered in two weeks.

One ambulance will be taken at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Achar said each subcounty will receive one ambulance. They are connected to a central ambulatory management system for effective coordination and management.