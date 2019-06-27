Close

APPROVED

Nyong'o given green light to appoint health nominee

MCAs unanimously adopt appointment committee report tabled in assembly

In Summary

• She was nominated after former health boss Rosemary Obara was fired

• Jagongo said the nominee met the committee’s 50 per cent threshold

by FAITH MATETE Correspondent, Kisumu
Nyanza
27 June 2019 - 00:00
Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o at a past event. /FILE
Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o at a past event. /FILE

Kisumu county assembly has approved the county executive nominee for health Judith Miguda, paving way for her appointment by the governor. 

MCAs unanimously adopted the appointment committee report tabled in the assembly by the health committee chairman Vincent Jagongo on Tuesday.

Jagongo said the nominee met the committee’s 50 per cent threshold of appointment with the committee noting that she was suitable to serve as the health executive.

 

“We expect Miguda to now address the various health challenges being witnessed in the county to improve on service delivery,” he said.

Miguda was nominated by Governor Anyang' Nyong'o after the former health boss Rosemary Obara was fired. 

She was vetted by the appointment committee about two weeks ago.

During the process, Miguda said she would introduce an integrated management system to track drugs supply and use in health facilities in the county.

Miguda told the assembly vetting committee chaired by Speaker Onyango Oloo that the system will help the county avoid loss of drugs meant to benefit patients.

She told the committee she is competent for the job and would ensure challenges in the docket are addressed through the introduction of targeted policies.

“I will come up with policies to address these challenges facing the health docket including under-staffing and frequent nurses’ strike as the county seeks to drive the agenda on implementation of the Universal Health Coverage,” she said.

Kisumu is among the four counties piloting the UHC programme.

Finance executive Nerry Achar has been doubling as the health chief executive pending Miguda's clearance.

(edited by O. Owino)

MORE:

Nyong'o health executive nominee banks on tech to curb drugs theft

Says system will help the county avoid loss of drugs meant to benefit patients.
Counties
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by FAITH MATETE Correspondent, Kisumu
Nyanza
27 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Nairobi parking fees to go up in July - Budget statement
    1d ago Nairobi

  2. First tranche of fertiliser arrives on MV Mimosa
    10h ago Coast

  3. Developers demolish structures on Thika bypass corridor
    2d ago Central

  4. Slay queen’s Sh8,100 hotel bill lands man in court
    5d ago Nairobi

  5. Uhuru is too young to retire in 2022, Sonko says
    2d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos