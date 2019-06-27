Nyong'o given green light to appoint health nominee

Kisumu county assembly has approved the county executive nominee for health Judith Miguda, paving way for her appointment by the governor.

MCAs unanimously adopted the appointment committee report tabled in the assembly by the health committee chairman Vincent Jagongo on Tuesday.

Jagongo said the nominee met the committee’s 50 per cent threshold of appointment with the committee noting that she was suitable to serve as the health executive.

“We expect Miguda to now address the various health challenges being witnessed in the county to improve on service delivery,” he said.

Miguda was nominated by Governor Anyang' Nyong'o after the former health boss Rosemary Obara was fired.

She was vetted by the appointment committee about two weeks ago.

During the process, Miguda said she would introduce an integrated management system to track drugs supply and use in health facilities in the county.

Miguda told the assembly vetting committee chaired by Speaker Onyango Oloo that the system will help the county avoid loss of drugs meant to benefit patients.

She told the committee she is competent for the job and would ensure challenges in the docket are addressed through the introduction of targeted policies.

“I will come up with policies to address these challenges facing the health docket including under-staffing and frequent nurses’ strike as the county seeks to drive the agenda on implementation of the Universal Health Coverage,” she said.

Kisumu is among the four counties piloting the UHC programme.

Finance executive Nerry Achar has been doubling as the health chief executive pending Miguda's clearance.

(edited by O. Owino)