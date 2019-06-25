Kisumu Airport equipped to handle emergencies, says manager

Kisumu International Airport is well-prepared to handle emergencies, airport manager Selina Gor has said.

Gor said the airport is fully compliant with all internationally required airport safety standards.

On Friday, the Kenya Airports Authority conducted a full-scale emergency drill at the airport.

The drill was aimed at testing the airport’s emergency plan, Gor said.

The drill was based on a scenario in which an aircraft carrying 30 passengers including crew crashes shortly after departing from the Kisumu airport.

In the scenario created, the Aircraft was destined for Wilson Airport in Nairobi.

The objective of the scenario was to establish response, fire suppression, extrication, emergency rescue, triage, treatment, and transfer of casualties.

Command communication and control, security – access control, crowd control, and communication were also tested.

Gor said the exercise also reaffirmed the airport’s capability to host major events including the upcoming Africities Summit without any hitch.

She commended the airport’s increased capacity to respond to fires. The airport recently acquired a self-contained breathing compressor machine.