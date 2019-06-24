Close

NEGLECTED

Farmers fault government sugar sector woes

Out growers chairman Saulo Busolo says sector is going through crisis

In Summary

• All factories are unable to crush to required capacity.

• Farmers say government is not serious about revival of sugar industry.

by FAITH MATETE Correspondent, Kisumu
Nyanza
24 June 2019 - 00:00
Mumias sugar.
Mumias sugar.

Cane farmers have blamed the government for the failing sugar sector, citing problems facing state millers. 

Out growers chairman Saulo Busolo said the sector is going through a crisis of productivity, lack of enough cane and low production capacity.

Busolo said there is a serious deficit of 1.2 million tones of sugar cane.

He said all factories have unable to crush to the required capacity for the last three years.

He spoke in Kisumu on Friday during the nomination of members to the Agricultural and Food Authority board.

Sugarcane farmer Charles Atyang' questioned the Sh700 million budgetary allocation to bail out sugarcane farmers, terming it too little.

He said it is clear that the national government is not serious about revival of sugar industry.

“If we look at the current situation, Chemelil, Sony Sugar are closed. Mumias is gone. What is the future of the industry?"

Atyang' condemned the government sugar task force for failing to publicize its findings months after its operational deadline lapsed.

The farmers' representatives selected Saulo Busolo, Peres Ochola and Nicholas Oricho as nominees to the AFA board.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by FAITH MATETE Correspondent, Kisumu
Nyanza
24 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Slay queen’s Sh8,100 hotel bill lands man in court
    2d ago Nairobi

  2. 850 Kilifi teen mothers have HIV - official
    2d ago Coast

  3. Sh12 billion Kisii City remains a pipe dream
    2d ago Nyanza

  4. Mudavadi will beat Ruto hands down in 2022, says Savula
    6d ago Western

  5. 'I'd ask for directions, my friends would rob you'
    4d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos