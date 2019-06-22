Close

NO LAND

Sh12 billion Kisii City remains a pipe dream

Only nine out of 40 required acres have been located with negotiations still on

In Summary

• City concept first floated during county’s investment conference two  years ago.

• Envisaged city is to have an industrial park and an array of other investments.

by ANGWENYI GICHANA Chief Correspondent, Nyanza Region
Nyanza
22 June 2019 - 00:00
ALL RISE: Kisii county assembly chamber. A section of the MCAs opposed a motion to endorse Jeremiah Onsare’s appointment yesterday. Photo/Benson Nyagesiba
ALL RISE: Kisii county assembly chamber. A section of the MCAs opposed a motion to endorse Jeremiah Onsare’s appointment yesterday. Photo/Benson Nyagesiba

Kisii county is yet to get land where an investor is to build the much-hyped Sh12 billion city.

Only nine out of the required 40 acres have been located with negotiations  still going on.

“The process of searching for the land is still on course because whatever we had  initially  got was not sufficient. Once this is solved, the project will kick off,” a senior county official privy to project said.

The city concept was first floated by a Chinese property development agency, the Bolyne Magic Wall, in partnership with a local developer, Moke Gardens, during the county’s investment conference two  years ago.

Moke Gardens boss Harun Nyamboki said the new city  would take three years to complete if they got land.

“With precast technology which we plan to use, projects such as this often take a few years to complete,” Nyamboki told the Star.

A Sh3 billion precast housing factory owned by Bolyne Magic Wall is in operation in Kitengela, Kajiado, for similar projects in the country.

The  precast concrete building technology provides quick solutions to housing construction, he said.

The envisaged city is to have an industrial park and a vast array of other investments once finished.

 

More:

Condemned buildings still standing in Kisii

Residents are worried authorities are waiting for disaster to start blame games
Counties
1 week ago

CBK to open branch in Kisii

Central Bank of Kenya  will set up a money clearing centre in Kisii town by January.
Business
3 weeks ago

Kisii doctors now call off strike

County Secretary Patrick Lumumba confirms medics called off strike on its eighth day
Counties
3 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ANGWENYI GICHANA Chief Correspondent, Nyanza Region
Nyanza
22 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Ruto allies retreat ahead of Uhuru visit to Eldoret
    1d ago Rift Valley

  2. Miraa-muguku wars: Embu traders ban Meru sellers
    2d ago Eastern

  3. MCAs want former senator Kivuti to suceed Wambora
    1d ago Eastern

  4. Couple starts to repay Sh1bn obtained falsely from public
    4mo ago Central

  5. Rivatex revival in full throttle as Uhuru set to open new ...
    1d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos