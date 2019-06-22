Sh12 billion Kisii City remains a pipe dream

Kisii county is yet to get land where an investor is to build the much-hyped Sh12 billion city.

Only nine out of the required 40 acres have been located with negotiations still going on.

“The process of searching for the land is still on course because whatever we had initially got was not sufficient. Once this is solved, the project will kick off,” a senior county official privy to project said.

The city concept was first floated by a Chinese property development agency, the Bolyne Magic Wall, in partnership with a local developer, Moke Gardens, during the county’s investment conference two years ago.

Moke Gardens boss Harun Nyamboki said the new city would take three years to complete if they got land.

“With precast technology which we plan to use, projects such as this often take a few years to complete,” Nyamboki told the Star.

A Sh3 billion precast housing factory owned by Bolyne Magic Wall is in operation in Kitengela, Kajiado, for similar projects in the country.

The precast concrete building technology provides quick solutions to housing construction, he said.

The envisaged city is to have an industrial park and a vast array of other investments once finished.